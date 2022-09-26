Truckers providing Hurricane Fiona relief get HOS exemption

Truckers engaged in providing relief in areas of the Maritimes hit by the recent Hurricane Fiona have been provided an Hours of Service (HOS) exemption.

Transport Canada, provinces and territories, have made available an optional HoS for extra-provincial truck undertakings and their drivers to transport essential supplies and equipment, in direct assistance to the emergency relief efforts in response to Hurricane Fiona in Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island, according to a Canadian Trucking Alliance press release.

(Photo: Files)

The measure is called the “Targeted Essential Freight Transport Exemption to Support the Emergency Response to Hurricane Fiona in the Atlantic Provinces.”

There are several detailed conditions associated with the exemption, including: