B.C. enforcing chain-up rules for trucks travelling over Malahat
British Columbia’s commercial vehicle chain-up rules are being strictly enforced for vehicles travelling Highway 1 over the Malahat, according to a news release.
To ensure compliance with provincial regulations, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) staff will be checking commercial vehicles northbound on Highway 1 entering the Malahat at West Shore Parkway, and vehicles southbound on Highway 1 at Bamberton Interchange. Vehicles not in compliance will be turned away.
For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca
