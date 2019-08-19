B.C., Alberta inspectors secure honors during CVSA championships

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Sgt. Benjamin Schropfer of the Nebraska State Patrol earned top honors during last week’s North American Inspectors Championship (NAIC), but his Canadian peers secured top honors in several individual categories.

The annual Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) event gives each jurisdiction from Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. the chance to send an inspector to compete for the Jimmy K. Ammons Grand Champion Award.

Brittany Linde of the British Columbia Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure secured the Sean McAlister High Points Canada Award, as well as first place in the category devoted to hazardous materials, dangerous goods, and cargo tank/bulk packaging inspections. The latter included a focus on markings, labeling, placarding, packaging, and identification. Linde was also a member of the team with the highest combined score.

Alberta Justice and Solicitor General’s Delaney Malsbury secured first place for the 37-step Level 1 inspections.

The competition ran from Aug. 13-17 in Pittsburgh, Pa., including six categories.

There is a North American Standard Out-of-Service Criteria exam as well as timed vehicle inspections. Competitors are tested on the out-of-service criteria, inspection procedures, hazardous materials/dangerous goods requirements, motor coaches, and more.

“I started my CVSA career 16 years ago at the 2003 North American Inspectors Championship in Columbus, Ohio, so this competition is near and dear to my heart,” said CVSA president Jay Thompson of the Arkansas Highway Police. “I know firsthand what an honor it is to be selected by your agency to compete on behalf of your jurisdiction against the best of the best inspectors from across North America. Each competing inspector – whether they receive a trophy or not – leaves NAIC as a winner.”

Next year’s NAIC is scheduled for Aug. 18-22, in Indianapolis, Ind.