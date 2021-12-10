B.C. flood-related border measures expand to include seven ports of entry

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have expanded a series of workaround measures responding to B.C. floods as long as infrastructure delays continue or Jan. 8.

The situation will be re-evaluated once commercial traffic returns to normal.

In-transit moves are now supported at seven ports of entry, with the recent addition of the crossing at Abbotsford-Huntingdon, B.C. and Sumas, Washington.

(Photo: B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

“Due to extreme weather conditions in British Columbia, Canada that have caused flooding, landslides, road closures, and other supply chain disruptions Canadian domestic truck carriers may need to transit through the U.S. to reach destinations in Canada,” the border agencies said in a related statement.

“Any Canadian carriers that currently operate between the U.S. and Canada as well as domestically are encouraged to follow the standard procedures for transit, including the advance filing of an electronic truck manifest and utilization of an in-bond or in-transit transaction. This will facilitate crossing and decrease delay at the border that will be caused by these temporary measures.”

“CTA would like to thank the CBSA and CBP for their efforts in continuing to adapt their procedures and assisting trucking companies to clarify processes and ensure goods movement into B.C. remains as seamless as possible as this situation continues to evolve,” the Canadian Trucking Alliance said in a statement.