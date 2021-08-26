B.C. Highway 12 reopens after Lytton wildfire

B.C. Highway 12 from Lytton to Lillooet has reopened, after being closed since July because of wildfires in the area.

“While Highway 12 is now safe to travel, drivers are advised to travel with their windows up, recycle internal air within vehicles and they must not stop for the three kilometres through Lytton,” says the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

A local highways contractor will continue to patrol the route, while the ministry remains in contact with the RCMP and community leaders.

The RCMP itself will continue to have a highly visible presence in the area, with enhanced patrols, the ministry says.