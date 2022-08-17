B.C. truck driver to serve 4 years for drug smuggling

A B.C. truck driver will spend four years in prison for smuggling 33 kg of pure methamphetamine into Canada from the U.S.

Sarbjit Chahal of Surrey, B.C. had claimed during a trial that ended Dec. 3 that he committed the offences after receiving death threats from someone who asked him to act as a courier, RCMP say.

The drugs were found inside the truck when it was screened at the Pacific Highway Border crossing on Nov. 18, 2018. Chahal was charged with import/export of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

(Photo: BC RCMP)

The jury convicted him of both counts and he was sentenced on July 22. Chahal was also issued a DNA order, forfeiture order, and lifetime firearm prohibition.

“We are committed to ensuring Canada’s continued security and prosperity, and the success of this joint operation demonstrates the effectiveness of the CBSA-RCMP Joint Border Strategy of detecting, preventing, denying and disrupting criminal exploitation of Canada’s borders,” said BC RCMP Superintendent Bert Ferreira, the officer in charge of the BC RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime Border Integrity Program.