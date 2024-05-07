Bangston takes on expanded role as president, CEO of Freightliner Custom Chassis

Daimler Truck North America announced Kevin Bangston has taken on a new, expanded role as president and CEO of Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC), in addition to his current role as president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses (TBB), effective May 3.

Bangston succeeds Jeff Sather, who will be retiring after 23 years at DTNA.

Both FCCC and TBB teams will report to him in his new role, where Bangston is responsible for strategic vision, overseeing operations and driving growth across key business areas of DTNA’s specialty vehicles division.

With more than 25 years of experience in the transportation industry, Bangston’s experience includes various leadership roles in DTNA, including positions abroad.

He started his DTNA career in 2001 working in corporate finance, and later held international leadership positions in Germany, Southeast Asia and Japan, and returned to the U.S. in 2019 as the general manager of distribution network development, the company said in a news release.

Bangston has been serving in his current role at TBB since June 2021.

“Kevin’s extensive experience in the industry, both within DTNA and outside, will enable him to leverage the strengths of the two companies to further promote innovation and growth while keeping the customer at the center of focus,” said Jeff Allen, senior vice-president, of operations and specialty vehicles of DTNA.