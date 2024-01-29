Trucking Announcements: Maniatis joins M-O Freight Lines, Truckstop makes donation

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, M-O Freight Lines hired a new VP of sales, Truckstop donated to the Truckers Against Trafficking organization, and Wellington Group of Companies adds Sams to international operations team.

M-O Freight Lines hires Maniatis as VP of sales

Maritime-Ontario Freight Lines announced Jim Maniatis as its new vice-president of sales.

He has a vast knowledge of road and rail service that comes from 30 years of experience working for Quik X of T-Force Freight Canada, the company claims

“He is already [a] part of the M-O family, having worked with some of our top executives,” the company said in a release.

Truckstop donates to Truckers Against Trafficking

Amid National Human Trafficking Awareness Month in the U.S., Truckstop is making a charitable donation to Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT), a non-profit organization that helps to educate, equip, and mobilize the industry to combat human trafficking.

“The fight against human trafficking is an ongoing battle that demands continued support, and there’s an opportunity for everyone to get involved,” said Kendra Tucker, Truckstop’s CEO.

The company also dedicated a recent episode of its ‘Freight Nation: A Trucking Podcast’ to discuss the issue of human trafficking with Laura Cyrus, senior director of industry training and outreach at TAT.

Wellington adds Sams to international operations team

Wellington Group of Companies welcomes Victoria Sams as an international operational specialist.

“Her attention to detail is second-to-none and she has created an immediate impact on follow-up and follow-through as we continue to expand our horizons both over the water and through the air,” said Marcus Monteiro, operations manager at Wellington International.