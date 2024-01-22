Trucking announcements: Polaris, NationaLease, Great Dane announce new VPs

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, Garry Mercer Trucking pledged a $10,000 donation to a local hospital and Polaris, Great Dane, TFI International and NationaLease appointed new VPs. Meanwhile, Challenger promoted Billard to HR manager, and Phillips hired a new corporate director.

Garry Mercer Trucking pledges $10,000 to SMHF

Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation (SMHF) announced it has received a pledge of $10,000 from Garry Mercer Trucking. This brings the company’s total commitment to the ‘Because of you, we can’ campaign up to $25,000.

Garry Mercer, owner of Garry Mercer Trucking told TruckNews his family and company believe in the vital role hospitals play in ensuring the well-being of the community.

Andrew, Garry, Brennan, Deborah and Mitchell Mercer. (Photo: Supplied)

“Our family has been lucky to grow up in Alliston and therefore we support our local hospital. The sense of community is very strong here and we need to support that,” he said. “The government funding plus the donations from our community will help to make this a quality hospital as it is a much-needed attribute to our growing population in New Tecumseth.”

The funds will help purchase essential equipment, upgrade technology, and complete the renovation and redevelopment of the hospital, which includes a new emergency department that will triple in size.

Mercer said this is the second time Garry Mercer Trucking has given this amount to SMHF.

“And we anticipate another $10,000 coming in two years, providing we can afford it.”

Challenger appoints new HR manager

Christine Billard started a new position as human resources manager at Challenger Motor Freight, she announced in a LinkedIn post.

Billiard joined the company as an HR coordinator in 2014.

In her new role, Billard will support multiple areas of the HR function including total rewards, performance management, recruitment, retention and training and development, as well as support and coach the HR team.

Polaris appoints a new VP of pricing and market strategy

(Photo: Polaris Transportation Group)

Polaris Transportation Group announced that Lesley Veldstra Killingsworth has been appointed as vice-president of pricing and market strategy.

Since 2016, Killingsworth served as a director of traffic and pricing. Based in California, she has been developing partnerships that have resulted in the company’s ongoing market share expansions across Canada and the U.S.

Killingsworth dedicated the last 18 years to the trucking industry in her previous director roles, establishing rate and pricing structures for reputable carriers and 3PL providers.

For 12 years, she has served as a dedicated member of the National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA) and last year Killingsworth made history as the first chairwoman to join the NMFTA’s board of directors.

Great Dane hires manufacturing EVP

William Davidson was named the new executive vice-president of manufacturing at Great Dane.

Davidson will collaborate with leadership to enhance manufacturing processes, focusing on safety, quality, and cost efficiency, the company announced in a press release. His role includes overseeing lean manufacturing initiatives for sustainable practices and strategizing to elevate the customer experience.

Davidson has years of experience in operations, manufacturing and supply chain sectors. Before joining Great Dane, he held executive positions at All States Ag Parts, and a director of service parts integration position at John Deere.

NationaLease promotes Clark to senior VP of operations

NationaLease, a North American full-service truck leasing company, promotes Jane Clark to senior vice-president of operations.

In addition to Clark’s existing responsibilities, she will direct all national account support across NationaLease, while continuing to manage the company’s member services, including reciprocal service, purchasing, and meetings.

Her previous experience includes holding an area vice president position at Randstad, a recruiting company, as well as management positions with QPS Companies, Pro Staff, and Manpower, Inc.

Phillips welcomes Woodard as corporate director

Phillips Industries has announced that Brandon Woodard joins the company as a corporate director of continuous improvement and operational excellence.

Woodard will lead Phillips’ operations initiatives, enhancing global manufacturing efficiencies by leveraging automation, robotics, and deeper adoption of lean manufacturing practices. His first objective is streamlining and improving operations at the recently expanded Mexico campus.

TFI International appoints a new executive VP

Justin Paul was named executive vice-president of TFI International.

Paul joined the company in 2008 as a logistics manager at TF Energy Solutions and is now leading TFI’s Energy Group of Companies and Kindersley Transportation.