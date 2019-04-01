Bendix adds new facility to expand operations in Indiana

ELYRIA, Ohio – Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems announced today it is expanding its long-standing Huntington, Indiana, footprint with the addition of a sixth location, a 409,000-square-foot facility.

The new space, according to Bendix, will enable strategic alignment of its manufacturing operations and expand opportunities to support the company’s escalating commercial vehicle aftermarket business. Bendix has been operating in Huntington since 1980.

“We’re very proud of our nearly 40-year history here, and this purchase marks the start of another exciting new chapter for our team in Huntington. Our newest addition is just one more way we continue to optimize our manufacturing operations and distribution, while addressing customer demand at the highest level possible,” said Carlos Hungria, Bendix chief operating officer.

The facility, located at 1515 Riverfork Drive, is directly across from Bendix’s main plant in Huntington. The purchase price for the former Stride Rite distribution center, shuttered in 2009, was not disclosed. Bendix – which today employs nearly 440 team members in Huntington – expects to add approximately 40 additional jobs over three years.

The new space features 45 freight docks, 36-foot ceiling height, and ultra high-bay racking capacity to optimize and introduce advanced technological options to Bendix’s warehousing and shipping operations, while also offering a nearly 60% increase in the campus’ three-shift distribution capability. Project planning for the facility has already begun with initial operations to commence as early as first quarter 2020.

As part of its overall plan, Bendix expects to consolidate several of its current buildings into the newly purchased Riverfork Drive location.

“As a Tier 1 supplier to the commercial vehicle industry, it’s critical that we start with a blank sheet of paper and pursue every option to further enhance our efficiency and productivity within this new location,” said Christopher Camp, Bendix plant manager in Huntington. “Beyond the advances in our manufacturing operations and the innovation opportunities to multiply our warehousing and fulfillment productivity, our newest plant will also align with our rigorous standards for energy consumption and environmental considerations.”

According to Maria Gutierrez, Bendix director of corporate responsibility and sustainability: “The new Huntington site will incorporate green building guidelines, an energy-efficient infrastructure, and zero waste planning as essential elements in the construction and renovation plans. These objectives are closely aligned with one of our corporate values, responsibility. We intend to include sustainability concepts in this project that will make the facility better for the environment, energy- and water-efficient, and healthier and even safer for our employees.”

Camp added: “Our manufacturing operations in Huntington have benefited from the teamwork, commitment, and dedication of our employees over the years. The newest site offers us the capacity to help keep pace as customer demand for our products continues to grow.”