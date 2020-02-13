Bendix excels in safety performance

ELYRIA, Ohio – Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems has logged one of its safest years, the company said Thursday.

It achieved an excellent safety performance in 2019, even while fulfilling record sales and production levels for the third year running.

With a Total Case Incident Rate (TCIR) of recordable injuries that was far lower than the industry average, the five Bendix manufacturing campuses across North America continued to practice preventive and corrective safety programs in support of its zero-injuries goal.

TCIR measures the total number of recordable injuries per 100 workers per year. In 2019, Bendix achieved a TCIR of 0.64, a number that is far below the industry average.

Eleven of Bendix’s 21 North American locations finished the year with no recordable injuries, the company said.

“The safety record we achieved in 2019 marks truly world-class performance. It’s also a powerful testament to the safety commitment our employees make every day when they come to work,” said Carlos Hungria, Bendix chief operating officer.

“We don’t compromise on safety or safe operations, whether in making our products, putting them into the market, or at any point along the way.”

Bendix’s workplace safety performance was in line with the outstanding results achieved in 2018, the company said.