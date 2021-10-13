Dangerous goods blitz results emerge

Commercial enforcement teams inspected 13,471 vehicles carrying dangerous goods in a June 21-25 blitz that covered Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

Of the 10,905 vehicles and 8,363 packages inspected specifically in the U.S. and Canada, there were 2,714 violations, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) says. Individual findings for Canada were not identified, with the exception of the 63 violations linked to Transportation of Dangerous Goods training certificates.

Placard-related issues dominated violations recorded in Canada and the U.S. (Photo: istock)

Including both Canada and the U.S. there were 628 violations pertaining to non-bulk/small containment packaging, while 496 violations were cited for issues with shipping papers, and another 390 placarding violations were issued for bulk packaging/large means of containment.

The Top 5 issues were rounded out with placarding violations for bulk/large means of containment (307 violations), and loading and securement (288 violations).

In the U.S., the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) are responsible for regulating the movement of hazardous materials. In Canada, such rules fall under TDG regulations. And in Mexico, the rules fall under the Official Mexican Standards (Normas Oficiales Mexicanas or NOMs).