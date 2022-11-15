Blue Beacon Canada rebrands as Northern Touch Truck Wash
The Canadian ownership of Blue Beacon Canada announced they have rebranded and are now known as Northern Touch Truck Wash.
The company remains under the same Canadian ownership and all employees have been retained.
Northern Touch Truck Wash provides by-hand washes on trucks, tractor trailers, RVs, and other large vehicles. All four of the previous Blue Beacon Canada locations will be rebranded.
