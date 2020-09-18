Brian Dreher captures Best of Show at SuperRigs

HOUSTON, Texas – Brian Dreher has won the Best of Show award for his 2016 Peterbilt 389 at the 38th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs, which was held virtually this year.

The announcement Friday coincided with the National Truck Driver Appreciation Week in the U.S.

Brian Dreher’s 2016 Peterbilt 389. (Photo: Shell Rotella)

“Congratulations to Brian Dreher for winning Best of Show at Shell Rotella SuperRigs and to all of the award winners,” said Annie Peter, North American marketing manager at Shell Rotella.

“Our 38th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs looked a little different this year, but the same spirit of community rose to the top.”

Dreher will appear in the 2022 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar.

Other first-place winners were Truett Novosad in the Tractor category for his 2007 Peterbilt 379, Kiegan Nelson for his 2013 Peterbilt 389 in the Tractor Trailer division, and David Foster won the Classic Division for his 2005 Kenworth W900L.

Truett Novosad’s 2007 Peterbilt 379. (Photo: Shell Rotella)

Kiegan Nelson’s 2013 Peterbilt 389. (Photo: Shell Rotella)

David Foster’s 2005 Kenworth W900L. (Photo: Shell Rotella)

Jeron Whittmore was named the Hardest Working Trucker, and Jay Palachuk won the People’s Choice award for his 1996 Kenworth W900.

Each winner will receive MyMilesMatter reward points and a limited-edition Shell Rotella jacket.

The truck beauty contest was open to all actively working trucks from across the U.S. and Canada. None of the Canadian participants won this year, Shell Rotella said.

All of the trucks entered in the competition can be viewed at MyMilesMatter.com.

Full list of winners:

Best of Show

1st place – Brian Dreher, 2016 Peterbilt 389

2nd place – Jason Koch, 2010 Peterbilt 389

3rd place – Jake Robak, 2006 Peterbilt 379 Car Carrier

Tractor

1st place – Truett Novosad, 2007 Peterbilt 379

2nd place – Dave Koliha, 2018 Peterbilt 389

3rd place – Aaron Walters, 2019 Peterbilt 389 Glider

Tractor Trailer

1st place – Kiegan Nelson, 2013 Peterbilt 389

2nd place – Jacob Bonham, 2007 Peterbilt 379 Extended Hood Legacy Edition

3rd place – Jamie Walker, 2001 Peterbilt 379

Classic

1st place – David Foster, 2005 Kenworth W900L

2nd place – Ethan Russel, 1998 Peterbilt 379

3rd place – Daniel Snow, 1996 Freightliner Classic XL

Hardest Working Trucker

Jeron Whittmore

People’s Choice Award