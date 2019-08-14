Brian Kurtz passes away

GUELPH, Ont. – Brian Kurtz, the trucking industry icon who founded the company that bears his name, passed away Aug. 9 at the age of 72.

He founded Brian Kurtz Trucking 39 years ago with one truck, recalled the Ontario Trucking Association (OTA), and was proud of his family-run fleet and the entire industry. His first trucking job involved delivering turnips for his uncle’s farm.

He left a construction job to pursue a full-time trucking job, and began working for various companies. In the early 1970s, he purchased his first truck and became an owner-operator. He formed Brian Kurtz Trucking in 1980. Today, it runs more than 70 trucks, 130 trailers and employs 100 more than 100 people.

“Brian was larger than life, had a great sense of humor and had an enormous love for his family. He will be missed by all,” the OTA said in a statement.

