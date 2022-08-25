Bridgestone invests $550M to expand, modernize Tennessee truck tire plant

Bridgestone Americas is investing US$550 million to expand and modernize its Warren County, Tenn., Truck and Bus Radial (TBR) Tire Plant in Morrison. This will add 380 new jobs and expand the plant’s existing footprint by 850,000 square feet to support increased capacity and to accelerate the use of advanced technologies.

The investment will allow for all tires made in Warren to be equipped with RFID (radio frequency identification) tags that help to manage assets, and optimize fleets’ investments in tires, including retreading.

The plant will incorporate technology including tire-mounted sensors that support advanced, data-driven insights.

Work on the 32-year-old facility is expected to begin before the end of this year, with construction expected to be substantially completed by May 2024. Employment will grow from 1,100 to more than 1,400 workers and the plant’s footprint will grow from 1.97 million to more than 2.8 million sq.-ft.