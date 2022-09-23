Bridgestone invests $60M in Texas plant expansion

Bridgestone Americas announced an investment of US$60 million to expand its 200,000 square-foot Bridgestone Bandag manufacturing plant in Abilene, Texas, by 50,000 square feet.

The expansion includes an immediate increase in operational activity by running on six- and seven-day production schedules, as well as the construction of new mixing operations at the facility, according to a press release.

The mixing operations are expected to be completed and in operation by January 2025. The investment in the facility and the additional days of operations increase the plant’s output by 16%.

(Photo: Bridgestone)

Barry Owens, senior vice-president, Bridgestone Americas Manufacturing Group said, “Our company and our Abilene team have a vital role to play in the transformation of mobility brought forth by a desire of building greener retreads, while helping maximize fuel efficiency for fleets.”