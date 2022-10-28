Bridging Border Barriers to offer insight into truckload issues

Transportation executives will discuss current and potential cross-border issues facing the truckload industry at the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) Bridging Border Barriers conference coming to Mississauga, Ont.

Dave Dietrich, vice-president of people and culture, Erb Transport; Brian Taylor, president, Liberty Linehaul; and Craig Germain, COO, XTL Transport will discuss recruiting and retention, in a panel moderated by Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada.

Pete Stefanovich, president, Left Lane Associates will moderate a discussion on why it is a good idea to stage your business to sell. The panelists are Mark Seymour, president and CEO, Kriska Transportation Group; Jim Peeples, president and CEO, Challenger Motor Freight; and Andrea Crisan, president and CEO, Andy Transport.

Dave Heller, vice-president of safety & government affairs, TCA, and Zander Gambill, vice-president of membership outreach, will provide government affairs and a membership update.

Adam Whitney, VP – on-highway sales, Canada, Cummins; Joel Bishop, regional sales director, Great Dane; and Kate Rahn, Canadian country manager, Peterbilt Motors Company Canada will provide an insight into OEM’s component supply issues and what to expect in 2023. John G. Smith, VP – editorial, Newcom Media, will moderate the discussion.

A carrier CEO roundtable, also moderated by Smith, will feature Murray Mullen, chairman and CEO, Mullen Group; and Michel Robert, president and CEO, Groupe Robert.

The event takes place Thursday, Nov. 17. Visit truckloadbbb.com for details.