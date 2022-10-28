Bridging Border Barriers to offer insight into truckload issues
Transportation executives will discuss current and potential cross-border issues facing the truckload industry at the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) Bridging Border Barriers conference coming to Mississauga, Ont.
Dave Dietrich, vice-president of people and culture, Erb Transport; Brian Taylor, president, Liberty Linehaul; and Craig Germain, COO, XTL Transport will discuss recruiting and retention, in a panel moderated by Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada.
Pete Stefanovich, president, Left Lane Associates will moderate a discussion on why it is a good idea to stage your business to sell. The panelists are Mark Seymour, president and CEO, Kriska Transportation Group; Jim Peeples, president and CEO, Challenger Motor Freight; and Andrea Crisan, president and CEO, Andy Transport.
Dave Heller, vice-president of safety & government affairs, TCA, and Zander Gambill, vice-president of membership outreach, will provide government affairs and a membership update.
Adam Whitney, VP – on-highway sales, Canada, Cummins; Joel Bishop, regional sales director, Great Dane; and Kate Rahn, Canadian country manager, Peterbilt Motors Company Canada will provide an insight into OEM’s component supply issues and what to expect in 2023. John G. Smith, VP – editorial, Newcom Media, will moderate the discussion.
A carrier CEO roundtable, also moderated by Smith, will feature Murray Mullen, chairman and CEO, Mullen Group; and Michel Robert, president and CEO, Groupe Robert.
The event takes place Thursday, Nov. 17. Visit truckloadbbb.com for details.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.