Brown named president of Automotive Lift Institute

Doug Brown of Indiana-headquartered Vehicle Service Group has been elected chairman of the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI), while Gary Wainwright of Weco has joined the board as an associate class representative.

The appointments were announced during the organization’s annual meeting on Oct. 31.

ALI promotes the safe design, construction, installation, service, inspection, and use of automotive lifts.

Doug Brown (Photo: Automotive Lift Institute)

Joining the pair on the board are past chairman Jeff Kritzer of BendPak (Santa Paula, California), Brian Spikes of Challenger Lifts (Louisville, Kentucky), Allan Pavlick of Stertil-Koni (Stevensville, Maryland), Gary DiAngelo of Total Automotive Lifting Solutions (Oakville, Ontario), Stet Schanze of Gray Manufacturing Company (St. Joseph, Missouri), and ALI president R.W. “Bob” O’Gorman.