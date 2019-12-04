BYD names Aaron Gillmore VP of truck division

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD has named former Tesla executive Aaron Gillmore vice-president of truck business.

In his new role, Gillmore will oversee project management, engineering, sales and aftersales, the company said Wednesday.

“Aaron understands the BYD mission and fits our culture,” said BYD North America president Stella Li.

“He brings a diverse skill set to BYD with years of talent as an executive leader in his previous roles.”

A licensed civil engineer, Gillmore was selected by Building Design + Construction magazine as one of the 40 under 40 industry leaders in 2007.

BYD also announced the promotion of John Gerra to the role of senior director of truck business development. He will focus on electrifying the refuse industry and strategic corporate fleets.

BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company, employing more than 220,000 people worldwide.