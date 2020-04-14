BYD to donate medical supplies

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – BYD will donate medical supplies worth $1 million to transit agencies and first responders in the U.S. and Canada, the Chinese electric vehicle giant announced Tuesday.

The supplies are arriving at various U.S. distributions centers to be closer to those locations where they are needed most, the company said.

They include surgical masks, protective devices as well as hand sanitizers.

Several thousand personal protective equipment have already been delivered to agencies including the Toronto Transit Commission and the LA County Sheriff’s Department, BYD said.

Stella Li, BYD president for North America, praised first responders and transit agency employees working to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“BYD wants to help those who are helping all of us and believe this is how we can do it best,” she said.

“We will get through this together.”