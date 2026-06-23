C.H. Robinson acquires DeSpir Logistics for $75 million

C.H. Robinson announced it has acquired DeSpir Logistics, a specialized provider of secure transportation solutions and cargo escort services for high-value freight.

“With DeSpir, we’re strengthening how we help customers move freight that requires an extra layer of protection,” said Adam McDonough, vice president of committed assets. “This is the kind of cargo where the stakes are incredibly high, like life-saving pharmaceuticals that must stay within strict temperature ranges, or critical data center equipment that is frequently targeted for theft.”

C.H. Robinson is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minn. (Photo: C.H. Robinson)

To meet the specialized demands of these shipments, drivers undergo individual vetting, maintain required certifications, and are subject to ongoing audits.

“We’re taking very specific, nuanced expertise and coupling it with our scale,” said Michael Castagnetto, C.H. Robinson’s president of North American Surface Transportation.

The purchase price was about $75 million. DeSpir had $62 million in total revenues in 2025.