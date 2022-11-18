Caledon wins court order, $30K fine against trucking firm for illegal land use

The Town of Caledon – which says it’s besieged by illegal truck parking yards – has successfully prosecuted a trucking company resulting in a court order to cease illegal operations and a $30,000 fine.

On Nov. 9, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice charged 6230 Mayfield Inc. for illegal land use. The defendants agreed to plead guilty to Provincial Offences Act charges brought against them by the Ontario town that sits atop the Region of Peel – the province’s trucking heartland.

In addition to the fine, the order prohibits 6230 Mayfield Inc. from continuing to illegally use its property as a trucking depot and orders they remove all illegal trucking equipment and imported fill by an agreed upon date, according to a news release.

“We hope this case will inform the other illegal truck operators to understand that they will be forced into compliance. It will help get the message out that we are not going to let up on pursuing and getting these illegal operations out of our municipality,” Mark Sraga, director of building and municipal law enforcement, told TruckNews.com.

Sraga said the town is focusing more on enforcement. “We have educated and provided lots of information, but we are finding a lot of these illegal operations are just blatant and flagrant in their conduct and do not have any due concern or regard for the rules,” he added.

The investigation in this case began in June 2020, when complaints of noise, debris, and property alterations in the Tullamore area, directly across from an established neighbourhood, were brought to the town’s attention.

“This is yet another victory against the illegal trucking operations that continue to negatively impact our town,” Sraga added in the news release. “We share this win with owners and operators of legal trucking businesses in Caledon. We will continue to take legal action against those who defy the town’s bylaws to ensure Caledon remains a fair and sustainable location for businesses.”