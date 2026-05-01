California sets rules for testing, deployment of autonomous trucks

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has adopted new autonomous vehicle regulations, opening the door for manufacturers to apply for permits to test and deploy heavy-duty autonomous vehicles.

The rules enable law enforcement agencies in the state to cite AV companies for moving violations committed by their vehicles, require AV companies to respond to first responder calls within 30 seconds, and authorize local officials to issue electronic geofencing directives to clear AVs from active emergency zones.

Heavy-duty manufacturers must first complete 500,000 miles of testing with a safety driver. (Photo: iStock)

“These updates support the growth of the AV industry by enhancing public safety and transparency while adding additional accountability for AV manufacturers,” said California DMV Director Steve Gordon.

The new rules require manufacturers to begin testing with a safety driver and progress to driverless testing before applying for commercial deployment. Manufacturers must complete 500,000 miles (heavy-duty) or 50,000 miles (light-duty) of testing at each phase.

Heavy-truck AVs will still be required to stop at CHP weigh stations and comply with all applicable state and federal commercial motor vehicle requirements. The new rules also establish standards for remote operations personnel, including licensing qualifications and training requirements for remote drivers.

The California DMV said AV data reporting requirements will focus on safety metrics such as system failures, vehicle immobilizations, and hard braking events.