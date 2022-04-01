Canada’s biggest truck fleets in 2022: The Top 100 (76-100)

Our annual countdown of Canada’s largest truck fleets continues with those who anchor the list — the fleets that ranked from 76-100 based on tallies of their available trucks, tractors and trailers.

Leading this final installment of the Top 100 for 2022 is Groupe Transport Bernieres of Quebec City, which offers truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, and temperature-controlled services.

(Photo: istock)

Groupe Transport Bernieres (76)

Quebec, QC

Customer line: 418-684-2421

www.bernieres.ca

Straight trucks: 65

Tractors: 150

Trailers: 285

Owner-operators: 15

Employees: 350

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temp. control

Groupe TYT (77)

Drummondville, QC

Customer line: 855-898-4768

www.groupetyt.ca

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 125

Trailers: 370

Owner-operators: 15

Employees: 250

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, warehousing

Landtran Systems (78)

Edmonton, AB

Customer line: 780-468-4300

www.landtran.com

Straight trucks: 28

Tractors: 141

Trailers: 300

Owner-operators: 110

Employees: 238

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, bulk, warehousing

Transport Herve Lemieux (79)

Saint-Laurent, QC

Customer line: 514-337-2203

www.transportlemieux.com

Straight trucks: 28

Tractors: 226

Trailers: 213

Owner-operators: 12

Employees: 300

Services: truckload, dedicated, temp. control

Paddock Transport International (80)

Stoney Creek, ON

Customer line: 906-667-8755

www.paddocktransport.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 98

Trailers: 350

Owner-operators: 15

Employees: 200

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing

(Photo: Daseke Inc.)

Big Freight Systems (81)

Steinbach, MB

Customer line: 800-665-0415

www.bigfreight.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 124

Trailers: 312

Owner-operators: 50

Employees: 258

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, bulk, warehousing

TVM Logistics (82)

Cottam, ON

Customer line: 877-272-6266

www.tvmltd.ca

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 1

Trailers: 426

Owner-operators: 109

Employees: 43

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated

ASL Global Logistics (83)

Brampton, ON

Customer line: 877-294-2111

www.aslgloballogistics.ca

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 175

Trailers: 250

Owner-operators: 80

Employees: 40

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temp. control, tanker, warehousing

Transport Jocelyn Bourdeau (84)

St-Chrysosotme, QC

Customer line: 450-826-1129

www.tjbi.ca

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 120

Trailers: 304

Owner-operators: 0

Employees: 185

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated

Groupe Goyette (85)

St-Hyacinthe, QC

Customer line: 800-387-0346

www.groupegoyette.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 75

Trailers: 348

Owner-operators: 36

Employees: 192

Services: truckload, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control, bulk, tanker, warehousing

WS Bell Cartage (86)

Kitchener, ON

Customer line: 800-263-3597

www.bellcartage.com

Straight trucks: 11

Tractors: 85

Trailers: 312

Owner-operators: 38

Employees: 65

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, temp. control, bulk, warehousing

King Freight Lines (87)

Pictou, NS

Customer line: 902-485-8077

www.kingfreight.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 107

Trailers: 300

Owner-operators: 0

Employees: 135

Services: truckload, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control

Connors Transfer (88)

Stellarton, NS

Customer line: 902-752-1142

www.connorstransfer.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 143

Trailers: 256

Owner-operators: 13

Employees: 211

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, temp. control

Groupe Matte (89)

Donnacona, QC

Customer line: 418-285-0777

www.transportmatte.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 148

Trailers: 228

Owner-operators: 0

Employees: 170

Services: bulk, tanker

(File photo)

Mackie Moving Systems (90)

Oshawa, ON

Customer line: 905-728-2400

www.mackiegroup.com

Straight trucks: 50

Tractors: 120

Trailers: 170

Owner-operators: 50

Employees: 570

Services: truckload, dedicated, expedited, warehousing

Chester Cartage (91)

Scarborough, ON

Customer line: 416-754-7716

www.chestercartage.com

Straight trucks: 25

Tractors: 70

Trailers: 230

Owner-operators: 0

Employees: 100

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, temp. control, warehousing

Fleetway Transport (92)

Brantford, ON

Customer line: 800-265-1128

www.fleetwaytransport.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 85

Trailers: 240

Owner-operators: 2

Employees: 90

Services: truckload, LTL, warehousing

(Photo: Polaris)

Polaris Transportation Group (93)

Mississauga, ON

Customer line: 800-409-2269

www.polaristransport.com

Straight trucks: 36

Tractors: 86

Trailers: 192

Owner-operators: 93

Employees: 165

Services: LTL, temp. control, warehousing

Northern Industrial Carriers (94)

Edmonton, AB

Customer line: 780-465-0341

www.nictrucking.com

Straight trucks: 5

Tractors: 50

Trailers: 250

Owner-operators: 5

Employees: 55

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, temp. control, bulk, tanker, warehousing

Cassidy’s Moving and Storage (95)

Pembroke, ON

Customer line: 613-735-6881

www.wemovetheworld.com

Straight trucks: 24

Tractors: 60

Trailers: 220

Owner-operators: 10

Employees: 150

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing

Transport Martin Roy (96)

Rouyn-Noranda, QC

Customer line: 877-762-2620

www.martinroytransport.com

Straight trucks: 12

Tractors: 70

Trailers: 221

Owner-operators: 5

Employees: 145

Services: truckload, LTL, temp. control

(File photo)

Kim-Tam Logistics (97)

Burlington, ON

Customer line: 905-573-9818

www.kimtamtrucking.com

Straight trucks: 4

Tractors: 135

Trailers: 160

Owner-operators: 120

Employees: 25

Services: truckload, dedicated

Transport Sylvester & Forget (98)

Saint-Stanislas-de-Kostka, QC

Customer line: 800-665-4391

www.tsyf.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 52

Trailers: 243

Owner-operators: 0

Employees: 78

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated

BLM Group (99)

Kitchener, ON

Customer line: 519-748-9880

www.blm.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 94

Trailers: 184

Owner-operators: 0

Employees: 144

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, temp. control, bulk, warehousing

Keypoint Carriers (100)

Woodstock, ON

Customer line: 866-569-7964

www.keypointcarriers.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 12

Trailers: 240

Owner-operators: 63

Employees: 29

Services: truckload, dedicated, expedited