Canada’s biggest truck fleets in 2022: The Top 100 (76-100)
Our annual countdown of Canada’s largest truck fleets continues with those who anchor the list — the fleets that ranked from 76-100 based on tallies of their available trucks, tractors and trailers.
Leading this final installment of the Top 100 for 2022 is Groupe Transport Bernieres of Quebec City, which offers truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, and temperature-controlled services.
Groupe Transport Bernieres (76)
Quebec, QC
Customer line: 418-684-2421
Straight trucks: 65
Tractors: 150
Trailers: 285
Owner-operators: 15
Employees: 350
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temp. control
Groupe TYT (77)
Drummondville, QC
Customer line: 855-898-4768
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 125
Trailers: 370
Owner-operators: 15
Employees: 250
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, warehousing
Landtran Systems (78)
Edmonton, AB
Customer line: 780-468-4300
Straight trucks: 28
Tractors: 141
Trailers: 300
Owner-operators: 110
Employees: 238
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, bulk, warehousing
Transport Herve Lemieux (79)
Saint-Laurent, QC
Customer line: 514-337-2203
Straight trucks: 28
Tractors: 226
Trailers: 213
Owner-operators: 12
Employees: 300
Services: truckload, dedicated, temp. control
Paddock Transport International (80)
Stoney Creek, ON
Customer line: 906-667-8755
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 98
Trailers: 350
Owner-operators: 15
Employees: 200
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing
Big Freight Systems (81)
Steinbach, MB
Customer line: 800-665-0415
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 124
Trailers: 312
Owner-operators: 50
Employees: 258
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, bulk, warehousing
TVM Logistics (82)
Cottam, ON
Customer line: 877-272-6266
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 1
Trailers: 426
Owner-operators: 109
Employees: 43
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated
ASL Global Logistics (83)
Brampton, ON
Customer line: 877-294-2111
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 175
Trailers: 250
Owner-operators: 80
Employees: 40
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temp. control, tanker, warehousing
Transport Jocelyn Bourdeau (84)
St-Chrysosotme, QC
Customer line: 450-826-1129
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 120
Trailers: 304
Owner-operators: 0
Employees: 185
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated
Groupe Goyette (85)
St-Hyacinthe, QC
Customer line: 800-387-0346
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 75
Trailers: 348
Owner-operators: 36
Employees: 192
Services: truckload, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control, bulk, tanker, warehousing
WS Bell Cartage (86)
Kitchener, ON
Customer line: 800-263-3597
Straight trucks: 11
Tractors: 85
Trailers: 312
Owner-operators: 38
Employees: 65
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, temp. control, bulk, warehousing
King Freight Lines (87)
Pictou, NS
Customer line: 902-485-8077
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 107
Trailers: 300
Owner-operators: 0
Employees: 135
Services: truckload, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control
Connors Transfer (88)
Stellarton, NS
Customer line: 902-752-1142
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 143
Trailers: 256
Owner-operators: 13
Employees: 211
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, temp. control
Groupe Matte (89)
Donnacona, QC
Customer line: 418-285-0777
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 148
Trailers: 228
Owner-operators: 0
Employees: 170
Services: bulk, tanker
Mackie Moving Systems (90)
Oshawa, ON
Customer line: 905-728-2400
Straight trucks: 50
Tractors: 120
Trailers: 170
Owner-operators: 50
Employees: 570
Services: truckload, dedicated, expedited, warehousing
Chester Cartage (91)
Scarborough, ON
Customer line: 416-754-7716
Straight trucks: 25
Tractors: 70
Trailers: 230
Owner-operators: 0
Employees: 100
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, temp. control, warehousing
Fleetway Transport (92)
Brantford, ON
Customer line: 800-265-1128
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 85
Trailers: 240
Owner-operators: 2
Employees: 90
Services: truckload, LTL, warehousing
Polaris Transportation Group (93)
Mississauga, ON
Customer line: 800-409-2269
Straight trucks: 36
Tractors: 86
Trailers: 192
Owner-operators: 93
Employees: 165
Services: LTL, temp. control, warehousing
Northern Industrial Carriers (94)
Edmonton, AB
Customer line: 780-465-0341
Straight trucks: 5
Tractors: 50
Trailers: 250
Owner-operators: 5
Employees: 55
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, temp. control, bulk, tanker, warehousing
Cassidy’s Moving and Storage (95)
Pembroke, ON
Customer line: 613-735-6881
Straight trucks: 24
Tractors: 60
Trailers: 220
Owner-operators: 10
Employees: 150
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing
Transport Martin Roy (96)
Rouyn-Noranda, QC
Customer line: 877-762-2620
Straight trucks: 12
Tractors: 70
Trailers: 221
Owner-operators: 5
Employees: 145
Services: truckload, LTL, temp. control
Kim-Tam Logistics (97)
Burlington, ON
Customer line: 905-573-9818
Straight trucks: 4
Tractors: 135
Trailers: 160
Owner-operators: 120
Employees: 25
Services: truckload, dedicated
Transport Sylvester & Forget (98)
Saint-Stanislas-de-Kostka, QC
Customer line: 800-665-4391
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 52
Trailers: 243
Owner-operators: 0
Employees: 78
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated
BLM Group (99)
Kitchener, ON
Customer line: 519-748-9880
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 94
Trailers: 184
Owner-operators: 0
Employees: 144
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, temp. control, bulk, warehousing
Keypoint Carriers (100)
Woodstock, ON
Customer line: 866-569-7964
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 12
Trailers: 240
Owner-operators: 63
Employees: 29
Services: truckload, dedicated, expedited
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.