Canadian among Highway Angels

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A Canadian is among three truck drivers recognized as Highway Angels by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA).

David Hill (left), a driver with Challenger Motor Freight of Cambridge, Ont., was honored for rushing to help a 16-year-old driver who hit black ice and skidded off the road north of Fargo, N.D., in January.

Click here for Hill’s story. Hill is from Belleville, Ont.

Another winner is Dylan Goodman, a driver with Barnhart Transportation of North East, Penn.

Dylan Goodman. Photo: TCA

He was recognized for offering help to a gravely injured motorist following a crash in Justin, Texas, in March.

Click here for Goodman’s story. Goodman is from Conneaut, Ohio.

The association also honored Travis Smallwood of Penfield, N.Y.

Travis Smallwood. Photo: TCA

A driver with J&R Schugel Trucking of New Ulm, Minn., Smallwood was honored for rushing to the aid of a driver whose truck was resting on railroad tracks following a collision in Coal City, Illinois.

The incident happened in January. Click here for Smallwood’s story.

For their willingness to assist their fellow drivers, the truckers received certificates, patches, lapel pins and truck decals. Their employers also received certificates, acknowledging their drivers as Highway Angels.

Since the program’s inception in 1997, hundreds of drivers have been recognized as Highway Angels for the exemplary kindness, courtesy and courage they have displayed while on the job.