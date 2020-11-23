Canadian among TCA Driver of the Year finalists

FREDERICTON, N.B. – Armour Transportation driver Susie De Ridder of Fredericton, N.B., is one of three finalists for the Truckload Carriers Association’s Company Driver of the Year award.

She is up for a $25,000 grand prize, and assured of a $2,500 runner-up prize from sponsors Cummins and Love’s Travel Stops.

Susie De Ridder (Photo: Supplied)

The finalists were selected “based on their demonstrated ability to operate safely on public highways, their efforts to enhance the public image of the trucking industry, and their contributions to their local communities,” TCA said in a release.

Grand prize winners will be announced April 20 at TCA’s annual convention, scheduled for Las Vegas.