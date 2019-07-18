Canadian and U.S. drivers to take part in truck beauty contest at SuperRigs

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Shell Rotella SuperRigs will be held next week in Albert Lea, Minn., and several Canadian and U.S. drivers are able to take part in the truck beauty contest for actively working trucks.

“Each year, truckers and their families bring some of the best-looking trucks from the U.S. and Canada to Shell Rotella SuperRigs for an exciting three-day event which highlights the trucking industry,” said Megan Pino, global brand manager, Shell Rotella. “The trucks showcase the hard work that drivers do every day and demonstrates their pride in the trucking industry.”

Truckers from Canada and the U.S. can take home $25,000 in cash and prizes, with 12 drivers selected to have their trucks featured in the annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar.

Judging will be based on exterior appearance, design, detail and finish, originality, and workmanship. In total, 24 working trucks will be awarded in categories including Best of Show, Tractor, Tractor-trailer Combination, and Classic.

There is no fee for entering a truck into the competition.

Other highlights of Shell Rotella SuperRigs include a truck convoy, live music, including a concert by Casi Joy, and a lights contest with fireworks.

The 37th annual event will take place at Trail’s Travel Center at the intersection of I-35 and I-90 July 25-27.

