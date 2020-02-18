Canadian dealerships among first Platinum Petes

DENTON, Texas – Several Canadian truck dealerships are among the first 71 locations to earn Peterbilt’s new Platinum Service Center certification.

The designation is based on scores for factors including facilities and driver lounges, use of Paccar Solutions Service Management, expanded hours of service, parts availability, certified Paccar MX engine technicians, repair dwell times, and RapidCheck triage services.

Peterbilt Atlantic in Moncton, N.B. earned the designation along with Peterbilt Pacific in Abbotsford, Delta and Surrey, B.C.; Prestige Peterbilt in Gatineau ,Que.; and Stahl Peterbilt in Edmonton and Fort McMurray, Alta.

“We are very excited to recognize this amazing group of dealership locations for their efforts to go above and beyond for their customers,” said Jason Skoog, Paccar vice-president and Peterbilt general manager.