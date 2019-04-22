Canadian ELD final rule to be published this summer: Millian

MILTON, Ont. – The highly-anticipated Canadian electronic logging device (ELD) mandate is expected to be finalized this summer, according to Mike Millian, president of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC).

As it stands, the Canadian transportation industry is still waiting for final rule to be published in Canada Gazette Part 2. The regulation was first proposed and published in Canada Gazette Part 1 in December 2017.

According to Millian, there’s been such a delay going from Gazette Part 1 to Gazette Part 2 because, initially, third-party certifications were not going to be part of the final rule.

“Originally part 1 was posted without required third-party certifications,” he said April 18 at a PMTC seminar in Milton. “But after seeing what happened in the US, where they have self-certification, it’s been a disaster…Right now in the US there are at least 400 companies which claim their ELD device is compliant which is bullshit.”

Millian said he estimated more than half of those 400 wouldn’t be certified by a third-party company.

To avoid this “disaster” Millian said he and others have been advising government to go through with third-party certifications as part of the final rule.

“So now in Canada, unlike the US, manufacturers will have to submit their device to whomever Transport Canada decides is going to certify it,” he said.

The other slowdown, according to Millian, has to do with compliance and grandfather date.

“That’s where the biggest debate is,” Millian said.

Millian said the PMTC and the Canadian Trucking Alliance originally wanted the compliance date to be 18 months after the final rule is published, and then 24-month grandfather period.

“And there are some who want 12 months for compliance and zero grandfather period,” Millian said. “Our argument for that is, if you go to 12 and zero, you’re going to have chaos. It’s not doable. You can’t transfer everybody that quick.”

Millian said without a grandfather period, those who have ELDs and automatic on-board recorders will be “punished” instead of those without because “If you don’t have anything installed you have 12 months to research and buy a device and put into your fleet…that itself will take 12 months. But if you have a device installed prior to the Canada Gazette Part 2 posting, and it’s not compliant, you now have to remove that device, spec’ out and install a new device, change out all your back office systems…you have more work to do than somebody who has nothing.”

Millian concluded saying that he anticipates the final rule to be published this summer.

“We’ve got to get this posted in Gazette 2 by this summer and we are told it’s going to happen.”