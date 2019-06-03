Canadian named WIT’s Member of the Month

PLOVER, Wisc. — Jo-Anne Phillips, COO of Jeramand Trucking, has been named Women in Trucking’s June Member of the Month.

Phillips and her husband, Dan Boudreau are both New Brunswick-based entrepreneurs who run a construction and building production facility and a Never Enuff Chrome & Detailing shop.

Phillips’s start in trucking began as a 19-year-old university student, when she was encouraged by her father to help out a good family friend who needed a driver to move a truck and trailer across the country to summer fairs. She added a commercial driver’s license to her growing list of qualifications and has been involved in the industry ever since.

She relocated to Eastern Canada in 2006 where she and her husband grew Jeramand Trucking from a four-truck operation to the fleet it is today.

Jo-Anne sits on the Advisory Board of Prostate Cancer Canada (PCC), Atlantic Division, is a chair on the organizing committee of the Wake Up Call Breakfast – Moncton, and is an active volunteer for the Greater Moncton Prostate Cancer Support Group, with a very personal connection. In 2014, Jo-Anne’s husband Danny was diagnosed and successfully treated for prostate cancer. In 2017 she received PCC’s Local Hero Award.

Last year, Jo-Anne was named one of the Top Women to Watch in the industry by WIT’s Redefining the Road and was selected for WIT’s first Canadian Image Team. She is honored to be in a forum of influential women. “I love the industry, and I love the impact females have in the industry,” she says. “Women have so much to offer, and I am thrilled to share my experiences and to advocate on behalf of the group.”

Jo-Anne’s advice for other women in the industry, or those considering trucking as a career choice? “Don’t feel afraid of being judged, embrace who you are and what you do. Yes, it’s a tough industry, but you don’t have to accept the bad to enjoy the good. If you feel that something’s not working, speak up,” she says. “Trust yourself and believe that you can make a positive impact.”