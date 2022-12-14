Canadian spot market rises impressively in November

Canada’s spot market showed considerable improvement in November with load volumes rising 26% from October, according to Loadlink Technologies, but down 23% year-over-year.

November’s truck-to-load ratio of 2.68 was 21% lower than the 3.64 trucks for every load posted in October. Year-over-year, November’s truck-to-load ratio was 60% lower than the ratio of 1.79 seen in November 2021.

Outbound loads from Canada to the United States rose 30% from last month and are only down a single percentage point from this time last year. Equipment postings also just fell by a single per cent from October but are up 26% year-over-year.

Inbound loads increased 27% compared to last month but fell 32% compared to last November. Equipment postings were up by 22% year-over-year and 37% from October.

Freight activity within Canada saw a nice uptick of 22% from October but was 10% lower than the prior year. Equipment postings were unchanged on a monthly basis but up 22% year-over-year.