Canadian spot market rises impressively in November
Canada’s spot market showed considerable improvement in November with load volumes rising 26% from October, according to Loadlink Technologies, but down 23% year-over-year.
November’s truck-to-load ratio of 2.68 was 21% lower than the 3.64 trucks for every load posted in October. Year-over-year, November’s truck-to-load ratio was 60% lower than the ratio of 1.79 seen in November 2021.
Outbound loads from Canada to the United States rose 30% from last month and are only down a single percentage point from this time last year. Equipment postings also just fell by a single per cent from October but are up 26% year-over-year.
Inbound loads increased 27% compared to last month but fell 32% compared to last November. Equipment postings were up by 22% year-over-year and 37% from October.
Freight activity within Canada saw a nice uptick of 22% from October but was 10% lower than the prior year. Equipment postings were unchanged on a monthly basis but up 22% year-over-year.
