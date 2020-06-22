Canadian trucks shine in 2021 Mack calendar

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Canadian trucks will have a starring role in the 2021 Mack Trucks calendar, accounting for five of the 12 available positions.

Mack fans used the OEM’s social media channels to vote on the winners, including two trucks in six categories. Each winner received a professional shoot of their truck.

Transport Dercy’s Mack Anthem (Photo: Mack Trucks)

Michael Tardif of Transport Dercy in Beauceville, Que., will be one of two featured Mack Anthems.

Dave Hood of Grizzly Transport in Hadashville, Man., will be one of two featured Mack Pinnacles alongside a unit run by Michael and Natacha Nadeau of Entreprise MN Nadeau in Sherbrooke, Que.

Waste Connections of Canada secured a spot on the calendar with its Mack LR. (Photo: Mack Trucks)

Representing the country’s waste management sector is Michael Shone of Waste Connections of Canada in Barrie, Ont., with a Mack LR.

Frances Rivard of Entreprises Rivard et Freres, in Ste-Anne-de-la-Perade, Que., will have his Mack Super-Liner featured as one of two featured legacy truck models.

Other featured trucks included Mack Granite and TerraPro models.

This Enterprises Rivard et Freres Mack Super-Liner is one of two featured legacy truck models. (Photo: Mack Trucks)

“With the increased spotlight on the hardworking men, women and trucks helping to keep our country moving during the coronavirus pandemic, we took a slightly different approach for this year’s contest,” said John Walsh, vice-president of marketing. “We will feature customer trucks each month in 2021 as just another small way to recognize the efforts of the incredible people in our industry.”

All the recognized trucks have to be producing revenue in routine, actual use.

Manitoba’s Grizzly Transport is the only Western Canadian operation with a presence in the calendar. (Photo: Mack Trucks)

Enterprise MN of Sherbrooke, Que. was noticed for its Mack Pinnacle. (Photo: Mack Trucks)