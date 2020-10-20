Canvec expands roadside repair service to GTA

MONTREAL, Que. — Canvec Leasing is now offering 24/7 mobile roadside repair service in the Greater Toronto Area, the company announced Tuesday.

Canvec said its GTA operations will be managed by the new regional director for Ontario, Joe Totera.

Canvec is now offering 24/7 mobile roadside repair service in the GTA. (Photo: Canvec)

A specialist in call center and operations management, he has many years of experience in the North American transportation industry, the company said.

“The Canvec team is looking forward to providing a full range of services for GTA customers,” said Totera.

“We understand that every second counts. That is why our qualified mobile technicians have the tools and parts required to efficiently provide 24/7 mobile maintenance and roadside repairs,” he said.

Canvec was founded in 1990. The company specializes in the short- and long-term rental of trucks and trailers as well as emergency roadside repairs.