CATL to supply battery modules for Daimler electric trucks

PORTLAND, Ore. — Daimler Trucks & Buses has signed an agreement with battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL), the company said Wednesday.

Under the deal, CATL will supply lithium-ion battery cell modules for a wide range of Daimler’s electric truck portfolio to be introduced in markets from 2021.

The lineup will include the Mercedes-Benz eActros, the Freightliner eCascadia and the Freightliner eM2.

Battery pack assembly will also be carried out by Daimler Trucks & Buses at its plants in Mannheim, Germany, and Detroit, Mich, the company said.

“At Daimler Trucks & Buses, we are constantly leveraging our strong technological position and global presence through intelligent platforms and shared modules,” said Frank Reintjes, head of global powertrain, e-mobility and manufacturing engineering at Daimler Trucks.

“We are extending this formula of success to our electric trucks as well, fulfilling our customers’ needs with speed to market and best-available technology.”