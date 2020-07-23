CBSA cuts service hours at checkpoints

WINNIPEG, Man. — The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said Thursday it is temporarily reducing service hours at two ports of entry in Quebec and one in Manitoba because of Covid-19. The new schedules will be in effect as of Friday.

In Clarenceville, Que., the new hours of service will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Stanstead (Rte. 143), Que., the new hours of service will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In Crystal City, Man., the new hours of service will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All checkpoints will be open seven days a week, the agency said.

The new schedules will remain in effect until further notice, and the decision will be reviewed on an ongoing basis as the public health situation evolves, it added.

Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until Aug. 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.

Vermont/Quebec border

Meanwhile, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said it will temporarily reduce the hours of operation at the Alburg Springs and Rt. 5-Derby Line ports of entry along the Vermont/Quebec border, effective immediately.

Alburg Springs will now operate daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Rt. 5-Derby Line will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.