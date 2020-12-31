CBSA reports sharp rise in truck arrivals

OTTAWA, Ont. – The number of truck drivers entering the country shot up 55% during the week of Dec. 21-27, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said Thursday.

It said 74,343 truckers arrived that week, up from 48,008 in the comparable period last year.

“This increase can be attributed to the fact that our statistics reporting period for 2020 included four days before Christmas Day, whereas our reporting period for 2019 included only two,” the agency said.

Overall land border crossings dropped 88% last week despite a surge in the number of truck drivers entering the country. (Source: CBSA)

It was the second consecutive rise in arrivals since Dec. 7-13.

On Dec. 27, however, there was a 44% drop in arrivals, the agency said.

On that day, 2,271 truck drivers entered the country, down from 4,029 on the comparable date of Dec. 29, 2019, it said.

During Dec.21-27, overall volumes were down 87% for those crossing via land and 91% through airports, compared to the same time a year ago.

On Dec. 27 alone, travelers on U.S. flights were down 92%, and international air travelers were down 88%. These numbers are consistent with the previous week, the CBSA said.

The border is closed to all non-essential travel until Jan. 21. (Photo: Jim Park)

Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until Jan. 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.

Border crossings for family reunions have also been allowed since October.