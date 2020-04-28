CBSA: Truck arrivals declined 33% last week

OTTAWA, Ont. – Trucks entering Canada declined nearly 33% during the week of April 20 to April 26, compared to the same period last year, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reported late Monday.

Canada and the U.S. imposed border restrictions in late March, suspending non-essential travel to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The restrictions, which are not applicable to commercial vehicles, have since been extended for another month.

“It must be noted that no measures have been introduced restricting commercial shipments or rendering certain products as non-essential, nor is there any indication of issues with supply chains for essential goods coming to Canada, including food and medical supplies,” the CBSA said.

The agency said it is working with other federal partners to share information with all stakeholders to provide assurances that commercial traffic continues.

Passenger volumes during the week of April 20 to April 26 were down more than 90% for those crossing via land, and more than 97% at airports, compared to the same time a year ago, it said.