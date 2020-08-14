Coming soon: New version of ArriveCan

TORONTO, Ont. — Public health authorities plan to release a new version of the ArriveCan app Tuesday, according to the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA).

ArriveCan 2.5 will include an optional field for exempt travelers such as cross-border truck drivers from adding their addresses if they voluntarily download and use the app, the alliance said Friday.

“While the app is voluntary for essential workers and commercial truck drivers, CTA is encouraging drivers to download the app prior to arrival at a port of entry in order to reduce the need for exchange of information, and ultimately prevent excessive border wait times and processing times,” it said.

CTA added that ArriveCan developers continue to review feedback, and are looking at ways to make the user experience more positive.

The app can be downloaded via App Store or Google Play.