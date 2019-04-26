Conditions stay positive for shippers: FTR

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — At a reading of 0.6, FTR’s February Shippers Conditions Index (SCI) reflects a balanced freight market.

February is the fifth month in a row that the SCI has been in positive territory with forecasts for the shipping environment to gradually improve through early Q4. After that, conditions should settle into a near neutral range with truck freight rates expected to be down, capacity additions likely decelerating and a relatively stable fuel cost outlook. However, if recent increases in crude oil prices continue, that could raise shippers’ costs and negatively impact the SCI reading, FTR said.

Todd Tranausky, vice-president of rail and intermodal at FTR said: “The freight market remained relatively balanced in February despite the beginning of significant weather-related disruptions to freight flows. A stable truck market combined with resilience in the eastern rail networks have helped keep shippers conditions from deteriorating.”