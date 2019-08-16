Container tariffs dodged

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The American Trucking Associations (ATA) is celebrating a significant victory in the ongoing tariffs dispute, as tariffs on 53-ft. domestic intermodal containers have been shelved.

“Trucking and trade are synonymous and we are happy with this most recent announcement by the United States Trade Representative that these 53-ft. domestic containers won’t be subject to tariffs,” said ATA chief economist and senior vice-president for international trade policy Bob Costello. “We explained that applying tariffs to these containers would have a tremendous impact on the entire freight logistics industry, and ultimately on U.S. consumers, so we are very pleased with the decision.”

The only two manufacturers of these types of containers reside in China, meaning North American freight companies purchasing these containers would have no alternative but to absorb the higher prices.

“Because there are no U.S.-based makers of these containers, we estimate the logistics industry would’ve paid an additional US$63 million in the first year, and nearly US$750 million more over the next decade for the equipment if these tariffs had not been rescinded,” Costello said.