Continental dropping RoadLog ELD

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The market for electronic logging devices (ELD) is about to become one supplier smaller, as Continental discontinues new sales of the RoadLog ELD, effective today.

Until Aug. 14, the company will continue to offer access to RoadLog Office services and technical support for the RoadLog devices. It says it will also help customers transition to another ELD and fleet management solution during that time window.

Continental is working with KeepTruckin to help find alternative ELD offerings.

The decision to step away from RoadLog will allow Continental to better focus on other transportation technologies and services, says James Bayley, vice-president – Continental Commercial Vehicles and Services.

“Our number one concern is that our customers have the support they need to stay in compliance with [U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration] regulations,” he said. “Our team will be working closely with KeepTruckin to assist our customers with a successful transition.”