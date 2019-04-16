Continental hires John Cox

FORT MILL, S.C. – Continental has hired retread industry veteran John Cox to enhance process technologies for its ContiLifeCycle retread partners worldwide.

The newly-created position, Global Technical Services, emphasizes the company’s commitment to supporting partner shops producing ContiTread retreads.

“We are partnering with our retread shops around the world to maximize productivity and quality and to drive process innovation,” said Catherine Loss, Continental’s global head of retread. “Optimizing each shops’ processes and systems allows us to deliver the superior quality and service levels that our global fleet customers expect, so they can achieve the lowest overall driving cost.”

Cox has more than 20 years of experience in the North American retreading industry, working for the industry-leading corporate supplier as well as directly in retread manufacturing. This experience as both a supplier and customer gives Cox a unique perspective on how to implement practical improvements throughout the process. He also supported the development of IT software solutions for retread manufacturing, ensuring that Continental’s systems will continue to support the needs of ContiLifeCycle partners. His broad experience and expertise will deliver actionable recommendations to improve both Continental and dealer processes.

With close to 60 ContiTread™ retread shops worldwide, 30 located in the U.S. and Canada, Continental delivers the support network that independent retreaders need to thrive. Two U.S. partners, Piedmont Truck Tires and Conlan Tire, opened additional locations in 2018, a testament to the growth that ContiLifeCycle partners can experience.

One of the largest automotive suppliers and tire manufacturers in the world, Continental develops pioneering technologies to make fleets safer, more efficient, and more connected. With innovative tire technology and digital fleet solutions, Continental optimizes tire lifecycle management to deliver the Lowest Overall Driving Cost.