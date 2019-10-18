Continental opens $1.4-billion tire plant in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. – Continental has opened a new tire plant near Clinton, Miss., which is expected create 2,500 jobs over the next decade.

The plant will produce truck and bus radial tires for the U.S. market. Production is set to begin in 2020.

An open house was held this week, marking the completion of construction, which began in 2016.

Continental has committed $1.4 billion for the plant, located on a 1,000-acre greenfield site in Hinds County.

“Mississippi welcomes Continental to our great state and looks forward to many years of job creation and synergy with the company,” said Gov. Phil Bryant.

“This advanced facility helps position our state and our people as champions of manufacturing excellence.”

Christian Koetz, member of Continental’s executive board and head of the tire division said the completion of the plant was a major step in the company’s global long-term growth strategy called Vision 2025.

“Mississippi is a critical part of this strategy, providing the best options for us to grow the tire business in the Americas region.”