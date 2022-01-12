CTA calls for ArriveCAN alternative to prove truck driver vaccine status

The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) is calling on the federal government to introduce an alternative to the ArriveCAN app that truck drivers need to use to prove their vaccine status at the border.

A new vaccine mandate will be enforced Jan. 15, essentially blocking unvaccinated U.S. drivers from entering Canada, and introducing strict quarantine and testing measures for unvaccinated Canadian drivers on return trips after that date.

(File photo: Jim Park)

Truck drivers, like other border-crossing travelers, are expected to submit vaccine status into the ArriveCAN app or web portal up to 72 hours before arriving in Canada. This generates a receipt that drivers may be required to show along with a proof of Covid-19 vaccination.

In a statement released yesterday, CTA said other platforms are needed in the short term to mitigate border disruptions. The alliance is scheduled to learn more about Canada’s border mandate this week, but notes that is has yet to hear details about a U.S. border mandate widely expected to be enforced beginning Jan. 22.

A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) spokesperson, responding to written questions from TruckNews.com, acknowledged that there may be delays at the border as the modified public health measures are introduced.

“The CBSA will not compromise the health and safety of Canadians for the sake of border wait times,” they said.

If the ArriveCAN data is to be a long-term requirement, CTA is asking for the proof of vaccination to be integrated through Advanced Commercial Information (ACI) or linked to the Free and Secure Trade (FAST) program.

Drivers who work for CTA members are vaccinated at rates above the national average, the alliance adds. Canada’s largest trucking lobby group has estimated that 10-15% of the 120,000 truck drivers who cross the border will leave the work. Those estimates are based on internal surveys and national vaccination averages.