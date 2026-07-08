CVSA’s Operation Safe Driver Week to focus on careless driving

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance said its annual Operation Safe Driver Week will take place from July 12-18.

During the week, commercial motor vehicle drivers and passenger vehicle drivers who demonstrate unsafe driving behaviors will be identified by law enforcement personnel and issued a warning or a ticket.

The focus areas of this year’s Operation Safe Driver Week are reckless, careless, and dangerous driving.

CVSA said any person who drives a vehicle in willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property is driving recklessly. Careless/dangerous driving is defined as operating a vehicle without due care and attention or reasonable consideration for other motorists or people on the road.

Last year, law enforcement officers in Canada and the U.S. pulled over 8,739 vehicles during Operation Safe Driver Week, issuing 3,230 warnings and 1,839 tickets/citations to commercial and passenger vehicle drivers.