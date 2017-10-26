Daimler Trucks unveils E-FUSO brand

Logan Township, N.J. – Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) strengthened the commitment of its FUSO brand towards alternative drivetrains and announced it will electrify its complete range of trucks and buses in upcoming years.

At the Tokyo Motor Show, MFTBC unveiled E-FUSO, a product brand exclusively dedicated to electric mobility of trucks and buses. It also revealed its all-electric heavy-duty truck concept with a range of up to 200 miles. The truck – named E-FUSO Vision One – marks the top end of the electrification path of the company’s portfolio in the upcoming years.

Marc Llistosella, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and head of Daimler Trucks Asia said: “Our E-FUSO Vision One is an outlook on a feasible all-electric heavy-duty truck. It underlines our commitment to electrify our complete product range. FUSO has been a pioneer in the electrification of trucks for many years. Just one month ago we launched our eCanter, the first serial-produced, all-electric light duty truck. In the future, all our electrified vehicles will run under the name of E-FUSO, our new product brand dedicated exclusively to electric trucks and buses…With the eCanter, we have proven electric trucks are feasible for commercialization. Today, our eCanter saves up to $1,900 in running costs per 10,000 mi. And with the rapidly evolving battery technology, we will continue to develop electric trucks and buses that will have a positive environmental and economic impact on society.”

The E-FUSO Vision One is an all-electric heavy-duty truck concept has a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of about 23 tons and carries a payload of approx. 11 tons, only two tons less than its diesel counterpart. It can be fitted with batteries up to 300 kilowatt hours, thus enabling a range of up to 200 miles on a single charge. While the electrification of long-haul trucks will still need considerable time, a potential application for the Vision One heavy-duty truck is regional intra-city distribution. According to MFTBC, a possible market entry for series version of the E-FUSO Vision One could be feasible within four years in mature markets like Japan and Europe.

In addition to the E-FUSO Vision One, FUSO also showcased its eCanter, the first series-produced all-electric light-duty truck, which was recently launched in New York City.

The eCanter, with a GVWR of 15,995 lb. and a range of 60–80 mi. on a single charge not only helps to lower greenhouse gas emissions and noise pollution in urban areas, but has also proven commercial benefits with savings up to $1,900 in operating costs per 10,000 miles. The first small series of the eCanter has been handed over to customers in Japan including the convenience-store giant Seven-Eleven, and Japan’s largest delivery-logistics provider Yamato. Customers in the United States include United Parcel Service (UPS), and several NGOs, including Habitat for Humanity, Wildlife Conservation Society, and The New York Botanical Garden.