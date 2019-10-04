Daimler Trucks wins Clean Air Technology Award

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Daimler Trucks North America has won the 2019 Clean Air Technology Award from the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD).

The company was recognized for its Innovation Fleet from Freightliner, DTNA said Friday.

It is a 30-vehicle fleet of battery electric medium- and heavy-duty trucks currently testing integration of battery electric commercial vehicles into large-scale transportation operations.

“We’re honored to be recognized with the Clean Air Technology Award by South Coast AQMD,” said Roger Nielsen, president and CEO of DTNA.

“Our team is fully committed to co-creating the future of sustainable transportation with great customers and with great partners like South Coast AQMD.”

The Innovation Fleet is used in drayage operations by NFI at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles and in regional deliveries by Penske Truck Leasing throughout the Inland Empire.

Testing of the battery electric commercial vehicles precedes the start of series production for both models, currently scheduled for late 2021.

For 31 years, South Coast AQMD has honored those who have made significant contributions to cleaner air in the South Coast Air Basin.

DTNA unveiled the medium-duty Freightliner eM2 and the heavy-duty Freightliner eCascadia in June of 2018.