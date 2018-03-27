Dan Doran named new TCA chairman

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Dan Doran, president of Doran Logistics, has been elected the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) chairman for the 2018-19 term.

The new appointment was celebrated at the TCA’s 80th annual convention at the Gaylord Palms resort in Kissimmee, Fla. Doran replaces Bison Transport’s Rob Penner as chairman. Doran was previously the first vice-chairman at the TCA. He resides in Cincinnati, Ohio.

John Lybolt, the TCA’s president, confirmed that Doran is the ideal candidate for incoming chairman as his “no-nonsense, calm approach” will lead the association to greater success.

Doran has been in the trucking industry for 44 years. He has also recently lead his home state’s trucking association – the Ohio Trucking Association.

“It’s truly an honor to be chairman,” he said in his opening remarks. “I am third generation trucker. Fourth generation is in the room. Fifth generation is in the hotel somewhere. In 1966, my father was chairman of the Heavy-Specialized Carriers Conference…so our family is vested in the industry. I started in trucking in 1974, and in 1992, I took the helm of the (family) business and quickly learned how much I didn’t know. I found the associations as a resource. One thing I have found (in the TCA) is passion for the tucking industry. In my time served in this association, I’ve been lucky enough to have a front row seat to an epic show…Truckload is a driving force, and the opportunity is now. The keys to the truck are in our hands.”