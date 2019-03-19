Dana adds to aftermarket executive team

MAUMEE, Ohio – Dana Incorporated today announced the appointment of Dan Griffin to the position of senior director of strategy, product planning, and program management for commercial vehicle and the aftermarket. The company also appointed Bill Nunnery to the position of senior director of aftermarket sales, customer service, and marketing.

Griffin will be responsible for growth initiatives for Dana’s commercial vehicle and the aftermarket businesses, including expanding Dana’s global e-com

merce platform, enhancing the company’s product portfolio, and identifying opportunities to further global market presence. Griffin joined Dana’s aftermarket team in 2016.

Nunnery assumes responsibility for driving the global aftermarket sales and marketing strategies while leading the global integration of the customer operations teams. Nunnery joined Dana’s aftermarket team in 2017.

“As we continue to expand our product offerings, grow our digital presence, and further our reach in the global market, Dana is aligning our team to deliver the products and service to our customers while achieving our growth objectives,” said Mark Wallace, president of Commercial Vehicle and Aftermarket.